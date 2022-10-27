WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

No food assistance distributed

USD 1.8 million six-month (October 2022 - March 2023) net funding requirements

6,000 people assisted in September 2022

Operational Updates

• In September, with the support of WFP, the Government concluded the emergency food assistance to the 1,500 households affected by the floods in December 2021 and March 2022. Additionally, the Government initiated the distribution of small boats and fishing materials to 47 affected fishers, an activity closely monitored by the Country Office’s Monitoring and Evaluation, Programme, and Communication staff. Following guidance from the UN Resident Coordinator, all UN field visits were put on hold due to parliamentary, municipal, and regional elections held in the country on 25 September, which followed an electoral campaign from 10 to 23 September.

• On 1 September, WFP attended the official opening of the new school year 2022/2023, an event chaired by the Prime Minister, with the participation of the Minister of Education and Higher Learning, other members of the Government, and development partners. WFP is not directly funding school meals for the 2022/2023 school year, although it has ensured food for its first three months – from the previous funding period. Due to the election period, classes are expected to start on 3 October 2022.

• In September, the UN Resident Coordinator Office, jointly with WFP, UNDP, and WHO, finalized a funding proposal, approved by the Council of Ministers and submitted to a private sector entity. The intervention aims to improve health and cooking conditions in São Tomé and Príncipe schools’ facilities, through the provision of clean and renewable energy and water. The pilot project in 25 schools is expected to positively impact the school feeding programme by increasing its quality and reducing the costs.

• In September, WFP coordinated the development of the country’s Global Climate Fund Proposal, for a climate adaptation intervention. The submission is due in early October 2022