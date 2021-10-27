WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

USD 1 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements.

50,000 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

• Since 1976, WFP is supporting the implementation of school feeding in São Tomé and Príncipe either by direct implementation until 2015, or through capacity strengthening for the National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE) created in 2012. With the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, many borders were closed creating a serious food security problem in the country, especially in the most vulnerable families. On 17 September, schools were again closed for 15 days – after one week of reopening – due to the third wave of the pandemic. To mitigate its impact on the lives of these families, WFP provided direct food assistance to 5,000 vulnerable girls (51 percent and boys (49 percent), and their parents, in 209 schools in six districts, and for the Autonomous Region of Príncipe.

• In September, WFP delivered to PNASE food stocks for a new cycle of distributions destined to vulnerable children, to help them and their families mitigate the effects of social economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• On 8 September, WFP participated in the Opening Ceremony of the School Year 2021/2022. Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Education Julieta Rodrigues praised WFP for its support to school feeding during the 2020/21 school year. Ms Rodrigues stressed that this support was fundamental through the “delivery of staple food to schools, the supply of uniforms to all canteen workers and the distribution of baskets for the most vulnerable students in public elementary and secondary schools” in all districts of Sao Tome and Principe.

• On 9 and 10 September, WFP visited six school gardens in the same number of schools, to ensure school gardens in two districts of São Tomé (Caué and Lembá will be ready to supply communities’ schools with fresh vegetables and fruits, in the school year 2021/2022 that started on 13 September. WFP is implementing a pilot project with its partner in STP, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) ADDAPA. The gardens will supply smaller schools nearby with food staples.

• As a funding partner of the Food and Nutritional Security Council of São Tomé and Príncipe (CONSAN-STP), WFP supported a series of meetings aimed at producing STP’s position on Food Systems, ahead of this year’s UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS). Those meetings informed São Tomé recommendations that were included in the joint CPLP (Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries) document presented at the UNFSS, that took place on 23 and 24 September in New York, as part of the 76th UN General Assembly.