WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

US$0.3 m six months (October 2019 – March 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• During the month of September, WFP held meetings with members of the Sao Tome and Principe Government, namely the Minister of Education and Higher Education and the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, to discuss about the workplans prepared by the WFP country office.

• The workplans were already validated by the Government and will be implemented with different stakeholders involved in Home-Grown School Feeding approach: The National Council for Food Security and Nutrition (PNASE), National Council for Food Security and Nutrition (CONSAN) and the Ministry of Agriculture through the Centre of support to smallholder Farmers and Rural Development (CADR).

Partnerships

• The Ministry of Education through PNASE remains the main cooperating partner for WFP.

• The Ministry of Agriculture through the Rural Development Support Centre (CADR) is another WFP cooperating partner for the implementation of the CSP, particularly with regards to support to smallholder farmers market.

• The CONSAN (the National Council for Food Security and Nutrition) and the PNN (The National Nutrition Programme) will also be partnering with the WFP for the CSP implementation and will also benefit from capacity strengthening and coordination support.

• WFP is also partnering two with local and international NGOs.

Challenges

• Funds availability remains the main challenge for WFP STP