WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

USD 1.6 m six months (November 2021 – April 2022) net funding requirements.

50,000 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

• Since 1976, WFP is supporting the implementation of school feeding in São Tomé and Príncipe either by direct implementation until 2015, or through capacity strengthening for the National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE) created in 2012. With the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, several borders were closed resulting in a serious food security problem in the country, especially in the most vulnerable families.

• In October, PNASE has completed refurbishing all its food distribution poles, with WFP funding. It will ensure the normalization of storage, management, and distribution of food stocks to schools, in required quantity, with quality and safety. PNASE food distribution poles will be handed over officially in November.

• On World Food Day – 16 October – jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, WFP launched the Territorial Diagnosis of Family Farming in São Tomé and Príncipe. WFP funded the mapping of agricultural food systems and land management is the first study ever carried out in the country since its Independence, in 1975. It aims to understand the main family farming systems existing in Sao Tome and includes public policies to support farmers. The profiling of farmers and production in the country will allow an effective linkage with the PNASE through the establishment of a supply and value chain via schools and community gardens, as well as conditions for transportation, storage, and warehousing.

• To mark the World Food Day, WFP coordinated a series of events branded as “World Food Day Rally” which took place over a month. It started with the Territorial Diagnosis launch on WFD 2021, and was extended beyond with October, with the launch of new visual identity and website of the Food and Nutritional Security Council of São Tomé and Príncipe (CONSAN-STP), funded by WFP; and the presentation of the Agricultural Survey, jointly funded by WFP and the African Development Bank (AfDB). Both are scheduled for the first half of November.