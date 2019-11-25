25 Nov 2019

WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (210.53 KB)

In Numbers

US$0.1 m six months (November 2019 – April 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP co-organized and funded the 3rd meeting of the National Council for Food Security and Nutrition (CONSAN), that was held on 8 October 2019. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, in his position as the vice-president of CONSAN STP and counted with the participation of other members of the Government, development partners, diplomatic bodies and members of the civil society.

The CONSAN meeting is the largest national dialogue/coordination event on food security and nutrition and the recommendations issued are taken into consideration by the Council of Ministers of STP. Having facilitated this meeting for the third consecutive time, WFP stands as the Government's partner of choice in promoting food security and nutrition in the country.

• During the CONSAN 3rd meeting, WFP STP had the opportunity to present the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) to the participants and the workplans to be implemented with different stakeholders involved in Home-Grown School Feeding approach: The National Council for Food Security and Nutrition (PNASE), National Council for Food Security and Nutrition (CONSAN) and the Ministry of Agriculture through the Centre of support to smallholder farmers and Rural Development (CADR).

