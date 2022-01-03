WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

USD 1.9 m six months (November 2021 – April 2022) net funding requirements.

50,000 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP assisted 50,000 school-aged children and their families. As the school feeding programme will resume in January 2022, WFP and PNASE (National School Feeding and Health Programme) decided to distribute take-home rations, under the emergency food assistance, to mitigate the social and economic effects of COVID-19. This assistance, thus, includes children enrolled in the home-grown school feeding programme, kindergarten children and their families.

• In November, a USD 1 million contribution from the SDG Joint Fund was confirmed and will be received in 2022. The fund will be divided among four UN agencies, which will be implementing partners of the project: WFP, UN-HABITAT,

UNFPA and ILO. WFP, along with the three UN agencies, will be implementing a project to promote local food value chains and equitable job opportunities through a sustainable agri-food industry in the country. The pilot will be implemented in a community reflecting the broader problems presented for the small-scale agricultural sector:

Uba Budo. The project will run for 24 months, from 1st January 2022 to 31 December 2023.

• On 9th November, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development (MAPDR) presented the Agricultural Production Survey 2021, a study prepared in collaboration with the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and financed by WFP and the African Development Bank (AfDB). Together with the Territorial Diagnosis launched on World Food Day 2021 and with the support of the farmer registration system in São Tomé and Príncipe, they are useful tools for building better agricultural policies and provide data to inform adequate planning of government actions.

• On 22 November, the Minister of Education and Higher Education, PNASE and partners validated a WFP assessment of national capacities and framework for a sustainable Home-Grown School Feeding programme in the country. A methodology developed by the World Bank in close collaboration with WFP and the Partnership for Child and Development (PCD), the study SABER – SF (Systematic Approach to Better Education Outcomes – School Feeding) seeks to produce data and information on the education sector. The field work of this exercise was held throughout November and was based on extensive consultation with PNASE stakeholders - through interviews and visits to schools in all districts.