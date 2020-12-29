WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

USD 0.3 m six months (December 2020 – May 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP delegation headed by the Officer-in-Charge visited the Autonomous Region of Principe and met with the President of the Regional Government, Mr Filipe Santos, to discuss about the impact of COVID-19 on food security situation of the local population. The Autonomous Region of Principe is one of the most remote locations in the country and in the African Continent with approximately 9,000 inhabitants and with an economy reliant on tourism. The pandemic had a tremendous impact in the livelihood of the population, particularly the most vulnerable.

• Within the scope of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) project “ensuring the access for the most vulnerable households to food, their conservation infrastructure and better working conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic”, to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic in the country, WFP, in partnership with national and international NGOs, held a training on school gardening and sustainable agricultural techniques to 32 schools in six districts of the country. In partnership with FAO, ILO and UNHABITAT, WFP also delivered agricultural materials, seeds and plants to the targeted beneficiaries.

• The 16-days of activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) were also part of the agenda of the National Institute for Gender Parity and Equality (INPG). To that effect, WFP offered posters to the INPG and joined the workshops and the sensitization campaigns organized in different districts of the country.

Additionally, WFP led an internal campaign in the UN House, sensitizing the staff of the different UN agencies about GBV and distributing 2021 calendars with GBV messages