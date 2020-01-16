WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

US$ 0 six months (December 2019 – May 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Representatives from the UN Resident Coordinator and WFP in Sao Tome and Principe (STP) held a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Agriculture, to present the activities implemented by WFP in 2019 and the plans for 2020. The Prime Minister thanked WFP for its continuous support to the Government and people of STP and reinforced the Government’s commitment to contribute financially to the operationalization of WFP’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2019-2024) in STP.

• As part of the capacity strengthening support WFP is providing to the Ministry of Education, IT equipment (including 11 computers) were handed-over to the National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE). This equipment will contribute to the operationalization of the logistics software system (SOL) newly-installed through WFP’s financial support, thus contributing to improving the logistics and monitoring system of the PNASE, as well as the food transfer from the warehouses to school canteens.

• Technical support and capacity strengthening to the Ministries of Education and Agriculture, through the Rural Development Support Centre (CADR) for the latter, are ongoing for the implementation of the national school feeding programme (PNASE) and to improve smallholder farmers’ access to markets.

• WFP will also be partnering with the National Council for Food Security and Nutrition (CONSAN) and the National Nutrition Programme (PNN) for the implementation of the CSP activities, providing coordination and capacity strengthening support.

Challenges

• Limited funds availability remains the main challenge for WFP in Sao Tome and Principe in implementing planned capacity strengthening activities.