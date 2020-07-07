WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

USD 0.5 m six months (June 2020 – November 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Being an enabler of the global COVID-19 response, WFP was requested by the Government of Sao Tome and Principe to support the implementation of the National Contingency Plan, particularly in the areas of Education and Agriculture. Based on this request,

WFP has provided financial and technical support to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development to do the agricultural and fisheries mapping nationwide and support the local food production, aiming to ensure the food security of the population during and after the pandemic, with focus on vulnerable population.

• WFP is putting efforts to urgently reallocate resources and reprioritize programming and operational approaches to support the Government in its efforts to address the new reality. With the closure of schools, it is estimated that approximately 5,000 vulnerable children identified by the Government are in urgent need of food assistance and at risk of food insecurity.

• A total of 483 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country during the month of May. The President of the Republic has extended the state of emergency until the beginning of June and the Government has strengthened the contingency measures in order to curb the spread of the virus.