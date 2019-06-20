WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

US$0.1 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements, representing 90% of total needs requirements.

Operational Updates

• From 20-24 May, the WFP budget and programming team in Sao Tome and Principe (STP) were trained in resource management and WFP Information Network and Global Systems (WINGS through technical assistance given by WFP country office in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The objective of the training was to improve the WFP’s performance in programme and budgeting.

• From 27 to 31 May, the Country Director held courtesy meetings with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Education and Higher Education, the Minister of Finance, as well as the country's development partners, to discuss about WFP’s presence in Sao Tome and announce the Country Strategic Plan at the Executive Board in 14 June. During his stay, the Country Director took the opportunity to visit some of the country's schools, including dining and food stores.