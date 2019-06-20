20 Jun 2019

WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (242.93 KB)

In Numbers

US$0.1 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements, representing 90% of total needs requirements.

Operational Updates

• From 20-24 May, the WFP budget and programming team in Sao Tome and Principe (STP) were trained in resource management and WFP Information Network and Global Systems (WINGS through technical assistance given by WFP country office in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The objective of the training was to improve the WFP’s performance in programme and budgeting.

• From 27 to 31 May, the Country Director held courtesy meetings with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Education and Higher Education, the Minister of Finance, as well as the country's development partners, to discuss about WFP’s presence in Sao Tome and announce the Country Strategic Plan at the Executive Board in 14 June. During his stay, the Country Director took the opportunity to visit some of the country's schools, including dining and food stores.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.