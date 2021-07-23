WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, March - June 2021

In Numbers

USD 0.8 m six months (July–December 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP participated in a discussion on national television in with key partners, namely the non-governmental organization (NGO) HELPO, the National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development (MAPDR) on school feeding based on traditional local products. During the two hours talk, the speakers were able to convey to the public the importance of food security and nutrition, as well as the benefits of investing in a diet based on local products. It was an activity allusive to the 1st of March, date on which the 6th anniversary of the African School Feeding Day was celebrated.

• To celebrate the International Women’s Day on 8 March, WFP supported the drafting of a report highlighting women leaders who have empowered and created opportunities for other women through their daily work. Four women were featured, including a parliamentarian, a food processing worker, a school canteen staff and a farmer.

• In May, WFP received a substantial contribution to fund school feeding activities in the country, which had been suspended between end February (beginning March in other schools) and 17 March due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation will help ensure that children most at risk of food insecurity and malnutrition receive the food they need during this difficult period. From July to September, during the vacation period, take-home rations and hygiene kits will be provided to 5,000 vulnerable children targeted with the Government And once schools reopen in September, on-site school meals will be provided again in four districts of Sao Tome and Principe Autonomous Region.

• WFP participated in the ceremony to launch the first territorial diagnosis on the existing family farming systems in São Tomé e Príncipe, to then propose public policies to support these farmers. The virtual opening ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development,

Francisco Ramos, assisted by WFP. National and international officials from the Ministry of Agriculture were also present. Emphasis will be placed on the drafting of recommendations for improving the São Tomé National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE), indicating which types of family farmers are most suitable for supplying food to school canteens.

• On 16 June, WFP supported the Ministry of Education and the National School Feeding Programme (PNASE) to organize a recreational activity with children, to celebrate the International Day of the African Child, respecting COVID-19 preventive measures. WFP reinforced its commitment to support the PNASE during this event and was praised for the work done in the PNASE school gardens.

• In line with one of the recommendations of the Zero Hunger Strategic Review conducted in-country in 2018,

WFP had supported a cost-benefit analysis of the PNASE, which was carried out in partnership with WFP’s Centre of Excellence in Brazil. In June, WFP held a ceremony to disseminate the finalized report. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Education, representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Health,

Agriculture, Embassies, UN agencies and other partners.