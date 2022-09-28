WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, June – July - August 2022

In Numbers

154,100 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.4 m six-month (Aug-January 2023) net funding requirements

21,500 people assisted June - August 2022

Operational Updates

• In June, the final month of school feeding assistance, 20,000 children (100 percent of all planned children) were reached with on-site school meals for 22 feeding days, totalling 105 out of 100 initially planned (105 percent of the total planned days) for the 2021/2022 school year.

• On 18th July, the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Mrs. Julieta Rodrigues, inaugurated a pigsty with a capacity for 70 pigs a year and a model community school garden at the National School Feeding and Health Program (PNASE) headquarters , thanks to a partnership with the Portuguese NGO Helpo and co-funding by Portuguese Cooperation and WFP as part of a project to boost the consumption of local products in school meals.

• In August, the Government delivered the first of threemonth WFP-funded emergency food assistance and assets distribution to 1,500 households affected by the floods registered in December 2021 and March 2022.

The assistance included food baskets consisting of rice, beans, pasta, oil, sugar and salt, and fishing materials.

Estimated at USD 258,500, the emergency assistance will be completed by October 2022.

• On 30 August 2022, the new Law on the National School Feeding and Health Program (PNASE), drafted with WFP technical and financial support, was approved by the National Assembly. It will come into force after its promulgation by the President of the Republic.

• In August, WFP supported the National School Feeding and Health Program (PNASE)'s participation in the Portuguese Speaking Countries on School Feeding forum, organized by WFP Center of Excellence Against Hunger in Brazil. PNASE presentation highlighted the nutritious value of home-grown school feeding.