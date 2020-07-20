WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

USD 0.003 m six months (June 2020 – November 2020) net funding requirements 2018 Human Development Index: 137 out of 189 Population: 197,700

Operational Updates

• On the occasion of the celebration of the children’s month,

WFP has allocated USD 25,000 to support the Government through the national school feeding programme in its efforts to provide food assistance to the most vulnerable school aged children. With this budget, the Government has purchased cereals, pulses, oil, salt and milk to distribute to 5,000 vulnerable children in urgent need of food assistance in all districts of the country. The food distribution started on 16 June and is planned to continue until the end of the month.

With the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the schools remain closed and the school feeding programme remains suspended.

• Based on a Government request, WFP added a crisis response strategic outcome to the Country Strategic Plan (CSP). A CSP budget revision exercise was conducted in June to add the Crisis Response Strategic Outcome aiming to provide food assistance to the most vulnerable population, with a focus on vulnerable school aged children from July to September 2020, before the reopening of the school year. With this exercise, WFP is expecting to mobilize resources to support the Government to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 in the country, without leaving anyone behind.

• WFP has positively responded to a request from the Government of Brazil to provide logistics support for the acquisition of medicines to be donated to the Government of Sao Tome and Principe to face the COVID-19 outbreak and to reinforce the stock of medicines in the country. The handover ceremony of the 3,187 mt of medicines took place on 25 of June at the presence of the UN Resident Coordinator, the Ambassador of Brazil in STP and the Minister of Health.

• A total of 713 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country during the month of June. However, due to great results achieved so far in terms of healthcare assistance and the reduction in the number of deaths, the President of the Republic has decided to suspend the state of emergency and declare the state of calamity until the middle of July.

