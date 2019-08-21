WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

US$0.1 m five months (June-Dec 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• The Country Strategic Plan (2019-2024) was approved by the WFP Executive Board in Rome on 14 June, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe (STP). The Prime Minister thanked the Executive Director of WFP for the technical support that WFP is providing to the Government and reinforced the Government’s commitment to fund USD 1 million for the CSP implementation.

• WFP STP attended the development partners meeting, held on 7 June 2019 in the UN Building. During the meeting, the Government presented the National Sustainable Development Programme aiming to operationalize the Government’s programme, combining it with the SDGs and the international agendas. The current coordination model was also discussed with the UN Resident Coordinator who is working on reinforcing the UN coordination role among the development partners.

• At the end of June, WFP successfully concluded the Transitional-interim Country Strategic Plan and all related activities, jointly planned with the Government.

The implementation of the CSP 2019-2024 will start in July 2019.

Partnerships

• The Ministry of Education through PNASE remains the main cooperating partner for WFP.

• WFP is also partnering two with local and international NGOs.