WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

USD 1 m six months (August 2021 – January 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development (MAPDR) signed a Plan for Technical and Financial Assistance (project document [PRODOC]) in 2020, an agreement which provides for the creation of a diagnosis of sustainable territorial systems, an agricultural survey among producers, and the development of a resource mobilization plan.

Within the framework of the PRODOC, officials from the MAPDR and a WFP visited the Roça Saudade Community on 31 July to collect information for the creation of a resource mobilization plan to subsidize the MAPDR activities, particularly those developed in partnership with WFP. The team visited the greenhouse and water reservoir and conducted interviews with farmers. The need to secure funds for smallholder farmers’ capacity strengthening through rural extension and the promotion of associations were also discussed.

In July 2021, WFP, ILO, UNFPA and UN-HABITAT in Sao Tome received an approval for an allocation from the SDG FUND for Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Un partners´ objective is to enable the Government of Sao Tome and Principe to promote sustainable local food value chain, rural development and resilience through investment in an environmentally friendly agri-food industry and job creation for vulnerable women and girls’ workers. In this regard, the representatives of the four agencies, as well as officials from the Ministry of Agriculture went to the community of Pinheira to meet farmers from the local cooperative and assess the land and resources available for the project´s implementation. This project is in line with the UN COVID-19 socio-economic recovery plan (SERP), with the national development programmes and strategies (including the Zero Hunger Strategic Review. The final proposal should be delivered to the SDG Committee in late August. Work started to assess the area where the project should be implemented.