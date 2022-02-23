WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

40 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.6 m six-month (February-July 2022) net funding requirements

20,000 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

• In January 2022, WFP delivered food commodities to government warehouses that enabled the National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE) to assist 20,000 school-aged children in January and for the following four months. PNASE provides on-site school meals to 50,000 schoolchildren across the country. WFP’s school feeding activity, funded by the Chellaram Foundation, supports 20,000 (40 percent) of the schoolchildren targeted by the PNASE.

• In January, WFP procured 41 metric tons (mt) of additional food commodities including rice, pasta, dried beans, and sugar. These commodities complement the 354 mt of previously purchased food for on-site school feeding - reaching a total of 395 mt of food delivered to the Government’s warehouses for distribution to schools. Contributing to the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP completed the procurement of hygiene kits (face masks and soaps) for 20,000 schoolchildren. These items will be distributed in February 2022.

• A joint SDG Fund proposal was submitted by WFP, UN-Habitat, the United Nations Population Fund, and the International Labour Organization. The submitted project aims to promote local food value chains and equitable job opportunities through a sustainable agri-food industry in the country. The final decision on the proposal is expected in February.

• WFP carried out a field mission to assess schools’ needs in terms of access to energy, water, sanitation and hygiene. The mission included various meetings with potential private sector donors, other UN agencies and the Government, in the framework of an initiative to ensure that hot meals are served to children at the school’s canteens in proper sanitary conditions.