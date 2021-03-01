WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

USD 0.3 m six months (February 2021 – July 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• As part of its efforts to support the Government in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP has provided technical and financial support to the National Secretary for Communication to organize a training course for 27 technicians and journalists from community radios across the country. During the 10 days of training, the technicians and journalists were able to learn about health, hygiene, food security and nutrition, gender and communication techniques to inform rural populations living in remote locations of the country. Although the activity has been financed by WFP, other UN agencies also contributed to developing the training modules, namely UNICEF,

UNDP, WHO and UNFPA.

• Within the scope of the project “Ensuring the access of most vulnerable families to food and working condition facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic”,

WFP, in partnership with the national Support Centre for Rural Development (CADR), organized a training on 14 and 15 January, for 15 vulnerable households from Agua Grande District, in Sao Tome island, on transforming domestic waste in fertilizers. The beneficiaries also received individual containers to store food and/or water for domestic use.

• On 15 January, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, in partnership with WFP and AfDB has officially launched the agricultural assessment in the country. The event was chaired by the Minister of Agriculture and attended by WFP representative, the PRIASA II Project coordinator, funded by AfDB and the Vice-President of the National Institute of Statistics. The assessment co-financed by WFP and AfDB, will enable the data collection on local production and the identification of the smallholder farmers’ needs.

• A total of 1,257 cases of COVID-19 (more 243 cases compared to the previous month) was confirmed in the country for the month of January, with no deaths reported by WHO and the Ministry of Health. Due to the significant increase in the number of cases during this second outbreak of COVID-19, the Government re-activated the state of emergency and reinforced the mitigation measures.