WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

45% of 2020 needs-based plan funded

Operational Updates

• As part of the capacity strengthening support WFP is providing to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, on 27 January, 40 agricultural extensionists from the Centre of support to smallholder Farmers and Rural Development (CADR) from all districts of the country were trained in January. Each extensionist received a certificate for the completion of two training sessions on sustainable agriculture and good agricultural practices. WFP participated in presenting the trainees with their certificates at the ceremony, which was forecasted on national TV and radio.

• On 22 January, WFP held a technical meeting with representatives from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Education through the National School Feeding and Health programme (PNASE), the National Nutrition Programme (PNN), the National Institute of Statistics and the NGO HELPO. The meeting’s objective was to discuss about the implementation of the joint assessment to conduct on the nutritional status of school children (boys and girls) aged 6 to14 years. The planned pilot project will allow the Government, United Nations agencies and other stakeholders to have access to accurate data on the nutritional status of school children benefiting from the school feeding programme in Sao Tome and Principe. This nutritional evaluation is planned to be conducted between April and June 2020.