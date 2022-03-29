WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

40 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.6 m six-month (February-July 2022) net funding requirements

20,000 people assisted in February 2022

Operational Updates

• In February 2022, through the National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE), WFP assisted 20,000 school-aged children with on-site school meals in four districts in Sao Tome and in the Autonomous Region of Principe. Funded by the Chellaram Foundation, WFP’s school feeding activity supports 20,000 schoolchildren, representing 40 percent of the 50,000 schoolchildren that PNASE assists with daily hot mails in schools across the country. WFP continued its fundraising efforts to ensure the availability of funds for the next school year.

• WFP visited 12 schools and government warehouses to assess schools’ needs in terms of access to energy, water, sanitation and hygiene.

This assessment was part of WFP’s ongoing efforts to ensure that school canteens serve hot meals to children in proper sanitary conditions and have access to sustainable and affordable energy sources.

• WFP and the National Health and School Feeding Programme (PNASE) provided a refresher training on warehouse management and reporting to PNASE field staff and implementing partners.

• On 2 February, WFP met with representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development to discuss the recent floods and identify how WFP can support the Government’s response. The Ministry requested urgent technical and financial support to address the immediate needs of the most affected populations, including smallholder farmers and fishermen whose livelihoods were completely disrupted after losing their production, materials and houses during the 28-29 December torrential rains and flash floods.