WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

USD 0.9 m six months (January – June 2022) net funding requirements (55 %).

26,150 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP reached 26,150 school-aged children and their families through the distribution of take-home rations. This took place in the framework of an emergency response to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable families. As the provision of on-site school meals was postponed to the beginning of 2022, WFP could not reach the targeted 50,000 school-aged children.

• With WFP assistance, PNASE (National School Feeding and Health Programme) provided takehome rations to 1,500 children and families in the districts of Cantagalo, Lobata, and Me-Zochi in Sao Tome Island. The food basket is composed of rice, pasta, dried beans, and vegetable oil to feed a family for at least one month.

• In the same month, WFP delivered rice (26 tons), pasta (0.8 tons), dried beans (12 tons), vegetable oil (9 tons), sugar (5 tons), and salt (4 tons) to PNASE warehouses for the on-site school meals. These food stuffs can feed about 20,000 of the targeted 50,000 school-aged children (of which 51 percent are girls), at kindergarten and primary school levels across the country. Spanning over five months, this assistance will reach its planned beneficiary targets by the end of January 2022.

• During December, WFP and other UN agencies participated in the development of the Common Country Analysis (CCA) report led by the Resident Coordinator’s Office. The exercise started in November and data collection was completed in December 2021. WFP led the Gender Equality thematic area and contributed to the thematic areas of Social Inclusion; Economic and Financial inclusion;

Environmental & Natural Wealth Inclusion; and Political & Democratic Inclusion.