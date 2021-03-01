WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

USD 0.14 m six months (January 2021 – June 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• As part of the back to school strategy co-implemented by WFP and UNICEF, over 20,000 schoolchildren from remote areas of Sao Tome and the Autonomous Region of Principe received school meals between October and December 2020. This food assistance intervention was financed by the Global partnership for Education (GPE) fund, in the total amount of USD 55,065.00, and aimed at ensuring food security and nutrition of school-aged boys and girls during the COVID-19 pandemic and their school enrolment and attendance after a long period of containment.

• Within the scope of the joint project signed between WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development in the area of statistics and database management system, WFP financed the creation of an innovative statistical database for the Ministry to keep track and monitor the local food production and to collect data from smallholder farmers. The database system was officially launched and presented to the Council of Ministers on 3 December 2020.

• On 02 December the Ministry of Health received a batch of medicines donated by the Government of Brazil to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This operation has been facilitated by WFP, leveraging on its logistics experience and leading role in managing the humanitarian corridor.

• A total of 1,014 cases of COVID-19 cases (66 cases more compared to the previous month) was confirmed in the country for the month of December, with no deaths reported by WHO and the Ministry of Health. The state of alert was still in place.