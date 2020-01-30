WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

US$ 37,154 six months (January 2020 – June 2020) net funding requirements

2018 Human Development Index: 137 out of 189

Population: 197,700

Income Level: Lower middle

Operational Updates

• As part of capacity strengthening efforts to the Government, WFP is providing technical support to the Ministry of Education with a legal consultant to revise the National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE) Law, which will be concluded by February 2020. This represents an important step for the Government in developing and implementing an innovative home-grown school feeding programme in the country.

• WFP facilitated the Minister of Education and Higher Education’s participation at the Global Child Nutrition Forum (GCNF) in Cambodia, from 2 to 6 December. For the first time, a member of STP Government attended the GCNF and shared the country experience, lessons learned and expectations of the implementation of the school feeding programme.

• In line with WFP’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2019-2024) in Sao Tome and Principe, WFP signed an agreement (FLA) with the National Council for Food Security and Nutrition (CONSAN) on 2 December 2019, valid for one month, to strengthen coordination and synergies in food security and nutrition. Through this FLA, WFP aims to support the rehabilitation of CONSAN’s premises, enabling it to have an adequate and furnished office to organize regular meetings and working group sessions with partners.

• On 2 December 2019, WFP STP signed an agreement (FLA) with the Ministry of Agriculture through the Centre of Support to Smallholder Farmers and for Rural Development (CADR), to strengthen its operational capacities. Within the scope of this FLA, two training sessions were provided to CADR personnel, on the supply chain management of equipment and work tools which would help smallholder farmers improve their farming activities.