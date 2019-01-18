WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Updates

• From 19 to 21 December, WFP carried out a monitoring mission to Principe island, to monitor a joint WFP/UNICEF activity implemented by NGO “Step Up” to support orphans, vulnerable children or living with the HIV/AIDS who are attending schools.

• From 19 to 24 December, WFP Deputy Country Director and National Programme Policy Officer paid courtesy visits to the new President of the National Assembly and new Ministers respectively in charge of Health, Education and Agriculture. The President and the various ministries were briefed on WFP’s ongoing activities in Sao Tome and Principe, and presented the 2019 – 2024 Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for which the previous Government committed USD 1 million for implementation.