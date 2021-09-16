WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

USD 1 m six months (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates (August – 2021)

• Since 1976, WFP is supporting the implementation of school feeding in São Tomé and Príncipe either by direct implementation until 2015, or through capacity strengthening for the National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE) created in 2012. With the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, many borders were closed creating a serious food security problem in the country, especially in the most vulnerable families. To mitigate the COVID-19 impact on the lives of these families, WFP provided direct food assistance to 5,000 vulnerable girls and boys, and their parents, in 209 schools in six districts, and for the Autonomous Region of Príncipe. On 2 August WFP carried out a monitoring visit to assess the conditions of food warehousing, to ensure food safety and quality. The delivery and distribution of food is underway and is aligned with WFP's food quality standards and COVID-19 prevention measures.

• Along with one of its main partners in STP, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) ADDAPA, WFP is piloting the implementation of school gardens in two districts of São Tomé: Caué and Lembá. The gardens will serve these communities’ schools with fresh vegetables and fruits. It will operate as suppliers of the food staples to smaller schools nearby. With ADAPPA employee’s assistance, gardeners hired by the Ministry of Education are the principal caretakers of these gardens in the backyard of schools. On 3 August, a WFP team visited the Diogo Vaz and Neves schools in the district of Lemba, where gardeners have already set up the space and sowed the seeds of crops that will supply the meals already in the beginning of the school year.

• Jointly with other UN agencies, namely, ILO, UNFPA and UN-HABITAT, WFP STP submitted a funding proposal to the SDG FUND on 27 August. The joint initiative will help the Government of Sao Tome and Principe to promote sustainable local food value chains, rural development, and resilience through investment in an environmentally friendly agri-food industry and job creation for vulnerable women and female workers. The project is aligned with the UN COVID-19 socio-economic recovery plan (SERP), national development programmes and strategies – including the Zero Hunger Strategic Review.