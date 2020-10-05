WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

USD 0.14 m six months (September 2020 – February 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• As part of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) project, WFP, FAO, UN-HABITAT and ILO are collaborating with national actors to ensure the access of 540 vulnerable families to food and working conditions facilities during COVID-19 Pandemic. The proposed joint interventions seek to address the increase in food insecurity among the most vulnerable rural and peri-urban population, due to the disruptions caused to food systems by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictive measures taken by the Government to control its spread in Sao Tome and Principe.

• WFP is collaborating with the Ministry of Education, The National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE),

UNICEF and other local actors to plan and support the reopenings of the national schools in September 2020.

• As part of its country capacity strengthening agenda, WFP collaborated with the PNASE on the revision of the school feeding law (2012) which is under final approval from the Ministry of Education.

• WFP is continuing providing support to the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Council for Food Security and Nutrition (CONSAN) to reinforce the institutional effectiveness and accountability of the country through the revision of the internal information management system and in collecting key data regarding the agriculture sector and its national workforce.

• A total of 896 cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country during the month of August. However, no deaths were reported by WHO and the Ministry of Health. The state of calamity declared by the President of the Republic at the end of the month of June is still in place.