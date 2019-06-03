WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

US$0.1 m five months (May-July 2019) net funding requirements, representing 90% of total needs requirements.

Operational Updates

• WFP in Sao Tome and Principe has concluded the Country Operations Management Plan (COMP) exercise which will be submitted for approval along with its CSP in June Executive Board session.

Complementary to the CSP, the COMP presents a snapshot of a given year, including operational priorities with details such as beneficiaries, linkage of resources to results.

• WFP participated in the design, formulation and finalization of the joint project WFP/FAO/FIDA (International Fund for Agricultural Development) in direct support to 40 rural family enterprises to improve food and nutrition security in Sao Tome and Principe, and indirectly benefiting ¼ of total population.

• WFP concluded the preparation of a planned capacity strengthening of the human resources of PNASE (National Health and School Meals Programme) that will take place in May and June.

• From 22 - 28 April, the Deputy Country Director represented WFP in the African Vaccination Campaign promoted by the Government and WHO that took place in Sao Tomé with the presence of UN Resident Agencies, as well as of the country's development partners.