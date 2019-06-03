03 Jun 2019

WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (252.54 KB)

In Numbers

US$0.1 m five months (May-July 2019) net funding requirements, representing 90% of total needs requirements.

Operational Updates

• WFP in Sao Tome and Principe has concluded the Country Operations Management Plan (COMP) exercise which will be submitted for approval along with its CSP in June Executive Board session.
Complementary to the CSP, the COMP presents a snapshot of a given year, including operational priorities with details such as beneficiaries, linkage of resources to results.

• WFP participated in the design, formulation and finalization of the joint project WFP/FAO/FIDA (International Fund for Agricultural Development) in direct support to 40 rural family enterprises to improve food and nutrition security in Sao Tome and Principe, and indirectly benefiting ¼ of total population.

• WFP concluded the preparation of a planned capacity strengthening of the human resources of PNASE (National Health and School Meals Programme) that will take place in May and June.

• From 22 - 28 April, the Deputy Country Director represented WFP in the African Vaccination Campaign promoted by the Government and WHO that took place in Sao Tomé with the presence of UN Resident Agencies, as well as of the country's development partners.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.