Secretary-General welcomes signed conduct agreement ahead of São Tomé and Príncipe elections

SG/SM/20877

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been closely following the presidential electoral process in São Tomé and Príncipe and notes that the first round was conducted peacefully. The Secretary-General welcomes the signature by the two presidential candidates of a code of conduct ahead of the second round set for 5 September. He encourages all stakeholders to continue using dialogue and established legal channels to settle disputes and to refrain from any acts of violence.

The Secretary-General also welcomes efforts by the Economic Community of Central African States to help build a peaceful path to long-term stability in the country, including through the deployment of a special envoy.

