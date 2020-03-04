São Tomé and Principe: Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report provides an analysis of public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in São Tomé and Príncipe and information on the level of public investment in DRR in the country. This is done using a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) that applies the OECD DAC DRR policy marker to the São Tomé and Príncipe’s domestically financed current and capital budgets. The RSBR analysis is done to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for DRR.

Key messages

• Ministries, departments and agencies have not accounted for DRR in their programmes and activities. From the RSBR analysis, 21 programmes related to DRR in seven ministries were identified between 2014 and 2017.

• During this four-year period, an average of $0.48 million was allocated for DRR activities, amounting to 0.3% of the national budget.

• A quarter of this DRR budget is held by programmes that directly target DRR (“principal”: $0.11 million or 0.1% of the national budget) and the remainder by programmes that indirectly target DRR (“significant”: $0.37 million or 0.2% of the national budget).

• The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development under the economic sector holds the largest share of the principal marked DRR budget (36.5%), with a focus on food security programmes.

• The Ministry of Infrastructures, Natural Resources and the Environment under the infrastructure sector holds the largest share of the significant marked DRR budget (40.4%).

• São Tomé and Príncipe focuses on preparedness (60% of the DRR budget); the remaining portion is shared, with more for reconstruction and recovery than for response and relief and risk prevention and mitigation.

• Post-disaster investments (response and relief, and reconstruction and rehabilitation) account for one third of the total marked DRR budget.