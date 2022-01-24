Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment, Sao Tome and Principe

Status: Impact on structures & transportation network. Areas affected by floods and landslides Further action(s): Continue monitoring Inundated areas along the coast near São Tomé International airport observed as of 30 Dec 2021;

Decreasing waters areas observed along the coast near São Tomé International airport as of 14 Jan 2022;

No major floods observed in São Tomé Capital, Agua Grande District, São Tomé Province as of 30 Dec 2021;

Affected structures affected by landslide observed as of 30 Dec 2021; No major floods or landslides observed in Santo António Settlement, Pagué District, Príncipe Province as of 19 Jan 2022;