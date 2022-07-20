Evaluation of capacity strengthening activities to government and local communities in Sao Tome and Principe from July 2019 to December 2022

Background

1.1. INTRODUCTION

1.2. CONTEXT

The Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe (STP) is a lower-middle-income island state situated in the Gulf of Guinea, off the western coast of Central Africa. The country consists of two main islands (Sao Tome and Principe), located about 140 km apart with a land area of just over 1,000 km.

As a small island developing state, the country faces various challenges. Due to its insularity and geographical location, Sao Tome and Principe is prone to climatic shocks and natural disasters and is vulnerable to market price fluctuation, which negatively impacts the subsistence conditions of its population and further increases their food insecurity.

In 2019, STP Government has integrated the 2030 Agenda and has adopted the zero-hunger strategic review (ZHSR) report in April 2018 as a road map for achieving zero hunger in the country. The ZHSR identified challenges, inefficiencies and gaps at various levels (legal, strategic, policy framework and operational). Gender inequalities have also been identified as cross cutting issue namely, access to food, school meals, nutrition, smallholder productivity and information systems.

Access to food: Food and nutrition insecurity in Sao Tome and Principe are the result of factors such as high unemployment rates and the weak performance of the agriculture, fishing and livestock sectors. These lead to limited food production and access to basic services; heavy reliance on food imports, which exposes the country to fluctuating food prices, affecting principally the livelihoods of the poor; and lack of access to education, employment, financial services and means of production (including land and agricultural resources), which affects women and men at different levels throughout their lives.

School meals: Challenges related to school meals include a lack of a national school meals strategy; inadequate consideration of school meals in national priorities and budgets; limited government capacity to manage school meals operations effectively and equitably; inadequate funding mechanisms; logistical challenges hindering food deliveries at schools; the inability to determine accurately the cost of a school meals programme and the extent and inclusiveness of community participation; weak civil society mobilization to support a transition towards national ownership, including community contributions and parents’ associations; and heavy reliance on a food basket composed of imported foods such as rice, beans, salt and vegetable oil. There is a need to develop a full-fledged home-grown school meals (HGSM) approach that is gender-transformative and has a strong focus on the direct procurement of locally produced nutritious food.

Nutrition: Factors contributing to nutrition insecurity in Sao Tome and Principe include the insufficient number of nutritionists in the country; the need for gender-aware communication strategies to promote infant and young child feeding and maternal nutrition practices; the need to reinforce nutrition education for adolescents (as future parents and in a gender-transformative manner); insufficient commitment to prioritizing the first 1,000 days of life (i.e., from conception to age 2); and insufficient emphasis on food fortification programmes.

Smallholder productivity: Smallholder productivity is hindered by underdeveloped and poorly integrated agriculture markets; the lack of a gender-equitable policy to protect and provide incentives to farmers and fishers; disorganized, inefficient and unrepresentative smallholder farmer associations (particularly for women); the need to improve infrastructure to connect production sites and markets; a critical lack of reliable agriculture data; an insufficient workforce and limited technical capacity;45 and the lack of a value chain for nutritious food. As highlighted by the ZHSR, the low levels of agricultural productivity are caused by poor infrastructure, insufficient buy-in from the Government, grossly inadequate scientific research and too few small-scale farmers. There are just 8,955 small-scale farmers (30 percent of whom are women),46 and they are excluded from discussions concerning agriculture and rural development policies.

Coordination: Challenges related to coordination include the limited coordination capacities and resources of the national Council for Food and Nutrition Security (Conselho de Segurança Alimentar e Nutricional or CONSAN); the limited technical and financial capacity of the Government to implement existing programmes; and a lack of sustained, evidence-based advocacy to enhance awareness of food and nutrition security issues.

Information systems: Information systems are hindered by a lack of periodic food security and nutrition data for the country, mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating progress in food security and nutrition until 2030, a production and commercialization pricing system, and data and analysis disaggregated by gender and age.

Complementing the Government's efforts, WFP has provided support in line with the national context.

Over the years, WFP's operations transitioned from providing direct food assistance to strengthening national institutional capacities. Although the school feeding programme managed by WFP was handed over to the Government since 2015, the latter still faces some operational and financial hardships. Moreover, several challenges and gaps related to food insecurity and nutrition were identified by the ZHSR report and during consultations with the Government and stakeholders to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2 and 17 in Sao Tome and Principe. In line with the findings and leveraging on WFP's position as the Government’s partner of choice, WFP has strengthened national capacities to autonomously implement the school feeding programme and improve market access for smallholder farmers. On 30 June 2019, WFP successfully concluded the implementation of the transitional-interim country strategic plan and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education through the National School Feeding, and Health Programme (PNASE) remained WFP's main partner. Partnerships were also strengthened with the National Council for Food Security and Nutrition (CONSAN) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development through the Rural Development Support Centre (CADR). In line with the work plan, WFP funded and facilitated a number of capacities strengthening activities with PNASE, including the reactivation of the school gardens, awareness campaigns on the importance of consuming of local products in school menus, revision of the school feeding law and the provision of assets and equipment to improve their performance in implementing socially sustainable nutrition-sensitive and smallholder-friendly homegrown school feeding programme, as well as related food security and nutrition policies and programmes nationwide. The government has been able to see the linkages between small holder farmer systems with school feeding programme as means to rely school feeding meals on local products.

In addition, WFP supported the national Government with necessary tools and assets that will allow coordinate and strengthened Government capacities in providing incentives for sustainable and equitable local food value chains and stimulating smallholder agricultural markets, including the establishment of a data collection and management information system for the Ministry of Agriculture, funded training sessions organized by CADR to its personnel on sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural techniques, provided assets and equipment to support production activities of men and women smallholders and stimulate their access to markets and funded various data collection activities. WFP also supported to the promotion of national dialogue about food security and nutrition in the country, including the need to encourage women smallholders to deliver healthy and quality products to school canteens was also made by WFP.

WFP repositioned itself in 2020 to ensure prompt alignment to the Government’s agenda, along with ensuring strategic response to unexpected challenges and capacity gaps identified by the main national and regional actors. WFP focuses on strengthening national capacities to enable them implement sustainable solutions for addressing food insecurity and drive full government ownership in the areas of school feeding and smallholder’s agriculture. WFP strengthened its partnership with the key government ministries and stakeholders and reinforced collaboration with other development partners including UN agencies and international non-governmental organisations (INGOs). The Country office played a crucial role in the coordination of humanitarian air flights to Sao Tome and Principe during closure of the country borders.

However, despite the strategic and programmatic challenges and the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 that resulted in an unprecedent socio-economic crisis, WFP was able to provide country capacity strengthening continue support the main Government counterparts. In Sao Tome, there was a favourable environment for WFP as a resident UN agency to strengthen its partnership with the Government, UN partners and other development actors including national and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and to promote the collaboration between the different actors involved in food security and nutrition through a whole society approach. WFP was able to strengthen the capacity of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE); the National School Feeding and Health programme (PNASE); the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development (MAFRD); the National Support Centre for Rural Development (CADR); and the National Council for Food Security and Nutrition (CONSAN), in support of the national development priorities. WFP supported the (i) revision of the National School Feeding and Health programme Law, (ii) the development of the information management system for the MAFRD, (iii) promoted training sessions for CADR personnel and for smallholder farmers, and (iv) supported awareness and sensitization campaigns in collaboration with CONSAN and the National Nutrition Programme (PNN) about food security and nutrition.

Gender was mainstreamed in all WFP interventions, particularly during the COVID-19 outbreak. WFP supported the Government in ensuring food security of vulnerable households, with focus on femaleheaded households who were most affected by the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

Insufficient funding remained one of the major strategic risks for WFP Sao Tome and Principe.