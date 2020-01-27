27 Jan 2020

Tropical disturbance (TD05F) develops near Samoa as Tonga MET Service predict the start of an El Nino Event

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 25 Jan 2020 View Original

25th January, 2020 Less then a week after Severe Tropical Cyclone TINO, another Tropical Depression (TD05F) has developed just east of the neighboring Samoa Islands. Tropical Depression has a moderate chance to develop into a Tropical Cyclone in the next 48hrs is moderate.

As seen in the Satellite imagery below TD05F lies just east of Samoa. This area is currently favourable for cyclone development. The system is expected to intensify over the next 2days and move south to Niue or further southeast. The potential for this system to bring damaging gale force winds to Niuatoputapu in the next 24hrs is low. The Tonga Met Service is closely monitoring the development of this system. Citizens and Residence are encouraged to keep following the weather forecasts in the next couple days.

It is important to note here the shift of the area of cyclogenesis from the warm waters between the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu which resulted in Severe TC “TINO” to now in the waters of the Samoa region could suggest the likely onset of an El Nino event. Global weather models still predict a Neutral state of the El-Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), but the likelihood for an El Nino event to start is now a possibility. A westerly wind burst along the equator suggests that ingredients for an El Nino event is possible.

For Tonga, this weekend the weather will be generally fine apart from cloudy periods with possible occasional rain however strong south winds are expected over Tongatapu and Eua around Sunday.

ENDS

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the Tonga Meteorological Services on 35355, 35008 or visit the Tonga Meteorological Service’s website at www.met.gov.to . You can also visit the Tonga Meteorological Service official Facebook page for latest updates.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.