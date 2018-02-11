Tropical Cyclone Gita, Press Release No.1

(PRESS SECRETARIAT); The National Disaster Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, met today to discuss the status and effects of damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Gita - a Category 1 Cyclone currently affecting Samoa.

Reports submitted to the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) have detailed that the extent of damages caused by TC Gita are from flooding and strong winds.

As of 2pm this afternoon, the fifth Special Weather Bulletin issued by the Samoa Meteorological Services indicated that the TC category 2 warning (which was previously enforced for the Northern areas) was cancelled while the TC category 1 warning remains in force for all of Samoa.

Updates from Response Agencies received by the NEOC include:

• The restoration of electricity to Apia Urban areas including Toomatagi, Vaivase, Faatoia, Moataa, Vaitele, Toamua, Puipaa, Faleula, Aleisa to part of Ululoloa, Siusega and Tuanaimato.

•The Land Transport Authority continues to provide updates to NEOC as well as updating the general public through their Facebook page. They have been working to clear roads for major arterial routes and responding to calls as they have come in through emergency lines.

•Updates from the Samoa Tourism Authority for Savaii indicate medium damages to beach fales with major issues being no electricity, phone communication and no water supply in some areas; For Upolu in the town area - Sheraton guests have been evacuated to Sheraton Mulifanua, Tanoa and Hotel Insel Fehmarn.

•Evacuation shelters – are located at the National University of Samoa (Vaivase), Latter Day Saints (Vaitoloa) and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) at Lalovaea. They are fully operational, taking in 244 people that have contacted NEOC for assistance. Also assisting to shelter evacuees from TC Gita is the residence of Vaasilifiti Moelagi Jackson. Food items for Evacuation shelters have been distributed - provided by the Government of Samoa.

•There have been no reports of any casualties as a result of Tropical Cyclone Gita.

Response Agencies have been working together with the NEOC to facilitate all calls from the public and dispatching support where help is needed.

Please call 997 or 911 for emergency assistance.

