13 Nov 2019

Tonga and Samoa – Measles outbreaks (DG ECHO, governments and media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original

  • The Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health of Tonga announced the closure of all government primary schools from 14 -25 November 2019 to further contain the outbreak of measles. The Ministry of Health advised people in Tonga to take precautionary measures to minimize the spread of measles, especially among students

  • In Samoa, the situation is deteriorating.There are at least 628 suspected measles cases recorded with 48 confirmed so far. A vaccinologist from Auckland University said the disease was at the stage where it was now difficult to stop. The necessary measure is to provide vaccinations. Samoa had a very low uptake of measles vaccines for years and the country had some of the lowest vaccine coverages in the world.

