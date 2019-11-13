Tonga and Samoa – Measles outbreaks (DG ECHO, governments and media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2019)

The Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health of Tonga announced the closure of all government primary schools from 14 -25 November 2019 to further contain the outbreak of measles. The Ministry of Health advised people in Tonga to take precautionary measures to minimize the spread of measles, especially among students

In Samoa, the situation is deteriorating.There are at least 628 suspected measles cases recorded with 48 confirmed so far. A vaccinologist from Auckland University said the disease was at the stage where it was now difficult to stop. The necessary measure is to provide vaccinations. Samoa had a very low uptake of measles vaccines for years and the country had some of the lowest vaccine coverages in the world.