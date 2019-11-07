Situational Update No. 3: Measles cases presenting up until 3 November 2019 (Date of report: 5 November 2019)

Key points

As of 4 November 2019 there have been 513 suspected measles cases with 48 laboratory confirmed cases.

To date, there has been three measles-related mortality; a 14-month old an 8-month old; and a 37-year old, all highly suspected measles and all awaiting laboratory confirmation

Of the 513 suspected cases, 62% are children less than 5 years of age; 10% age 5-14 years; 15% age 15-24 years; 7% age 25-35 years; 6% age 35 and above and 1% age not recorded.

83% (370) of suspected cases reside in Upolu and 15% (73) in Savaii;

38% (195) of the 513 suspected cases have been admitted to hospital,

76% (149) of all admissions are below 5 years old