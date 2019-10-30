Situational Update No. 2: Measles cases presenting up until 27 October 2019 (Date of report: 30 October 2019)
Key points
As of 27thOctober 2019 there have been314 suspected measles cases with 15 confirmed cases and 146 laboratory results pending;
To date, there has been three related mortality; a 14 month-old; a 8 month old and a 37 year old, all are highly suspected measles, awaiting laboratory confirmation;
Of the 314 cases, Majority, 56% (176) are children less than 4 years of age.
79% (249) of suspected cases reside in Upolu and 18% (57) in Savaii
29% (91) of the 314 suspected cases have been admitted to hospital, 96% were admitted at TTMH with one transferred from Savaii,4% (4); majority of admissions are less than 5 years old with 3 pregnant mothers (2 at TTM Hospital and 1 at MTII Hospital, Savaii)