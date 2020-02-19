19 Feb 2020

Severe Weather Information Number Thirteen (13) – Developing tropical disturbance within the region issued by the Samoa Meteorology Division at 5:00am Thursday 20th February 2020

Report
from Government of Samoa
Published on 19 Feb 2020 View Original

SEVERE WEATHER INFORMATION NUMBER THIRTEEN (13) – DEVELOPING TROPICAL DISTURBANCE WITHIN THE REGION

ISSUED BY THE SAMOA METEOROLOGY DIVISION AT 5:00 AM

THURSDAY 20th FEBRUARY 2020

…WIND WARNING FOR ALL OF SAMOA…

… HEAVY RAIN WARNING FOR SAMOA…

…FLOOD WARNING FOR ALL MAJOR RIVERS AND VULNERABLE AREAS…

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SAMOA…..

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL COASTAL WATERS…

The active convergence zone which is also connected to Tropical Disturbance 07F remains over Samoa with associated rain and gusty winds.

Tropical Disturbance 07F was located to the West of Wallis is now positioned to the South of Samoa. The system was approaching at a fast speed within the past 12hours and has a moderate potential to develop into a Tropical cyclone. It is expected to move further to the southeast of the islands. However, the active convergence zone will continue to bring periods of rain with possible heavy falls, strong and damaging gusty winds at times this morning. Expect damaging heavy swells and rough seas.

Another developing low-pressure system is now located to the west of Wallis and is also expected to move towards the island this afternoon with similar weather conditions.

Potential Impacts:

Heavy downpours with poor visibility, strong and gusty winds with flying objects, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, strong river outflow and landslides, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Strong currents as well as rough seas and coastal inundation. Uproot breakable trees.

(The next severe weather information will be issued at 5:00 pm)

