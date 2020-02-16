Severe Weather Information Number Six (6) – Tropical Disturbance 07F issued by the Samoa Meteorology Division at 5:00 pm Sunday 16th February 2020 [EN/SM]

... WIND WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR SAVAII ...

... WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SAMOA …

... HEAVY RAIN WARNING FOR SAMOA …

…FLOOD ADVISORY IS NOW ENFORCED FOR ALL MAJOR RIVERS AND VULNERABLE AREAS… … SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL COASTAL WATERS…

A series of low pressure system situated to the Northwest of Samoa which is also associated with a massive cloud band and embedded severe activities that is currently impacting Samoa. Tropical Disturbance 07F remains near Tuvalu and another low pressure system analyzed just to the Northwest of Savai'i or about 380km to the Northwest of Asau. These two systems are expected to track southeast to the south of the island with slight development. The low pressure system near Savaii will bring heavy rain and gusty wind conditions for tonight and tomorrow. However, TD07F is still forecast to move southeast towards the island by tomorrow evening and is highly likely to develop into a Tropical Depression within the next 24-48hours with low to moderate potential to develop into a Tropical cyclone. Heavy rain with strong and gusty wind will persist over the forecast zone by tonight until Wednesday. Rough seas and developing high swells.

Potential Impacts:

Heavy downpours with poor visibility, strong and gusty winds with flying objects, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, strong river outflow and landslides, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Strong currents as well as rough seas and coastal inundation.

(The next severe weather information will be issued at 5:00 am early tomorrow morning)