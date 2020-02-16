16 Feb 2020

Severe Weather Information Number Six (6) – Tropical Disturbance 07F issued by the Samoa Meteorology Division at 5:00 pm Sunday 16th February 2020 [EN/SM]

Report
from Government of Samoa
Published on 16 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (85.5 KB)

... WIND WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR SAVAII ...
... WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SAMOA …
... HEAVY RAIN WARNING FOR SAMOA …
…FLOOD ADVISORY IS NOW ENFORCED FOR ALL MAJOR RIVERS AND VULNERABLE AREAS… … SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL COASTAL WATERS…

A series of low pressure system situated to the Northwest of Samoa which is also associated with a massive cloud band and embedded severe activities that is currently impacting Samoa. Tropical Disturbance 07F remains near Tuvalu and another low pressure system analyzed just to the Northwest of Savai'i or about 380km to the Northwest of Asau. These two systems are expected to track southeast to the south of the island with slight development. The low pressure system near Savaii will bring heavy rain and gusty wind conditions for tonight and tomorrow. However, TD07F is still forecast to move southeast towards the island by tomorrow evening and is highly likely to develop into a Tropical Depression within the next 24-48hours with low to moderate potential to develop into a Tropical cyclone. Heavy rain with strong and gusty wind will persist over the forecast zone by tonight until Wednesday. Rough seas and developing high swells.

Potential Impacts:

Heavy downpours with poor visibility, strong and gusty winds with flying objects, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, strong river outflow and landslides, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Strong currents as well as rough seas and coastal inundation.

(The next severe weather information will be issued at 5:00 am early tomorrow morning)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.