Severe Weather Information Number Seven (7) – Tropical Disturbance 07F issued by the Samoa Meteorology Division at 5:00am Monday 17th February 2020

WIND WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SAMOA …

… HEAVY RAIN WARNING FOR SAMOA …

…FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN FORCE FOR ALL MAJOR RIVERS AND VULNERABLE AREAS…

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR SAMOA…..

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL COASTAL WATERS…

A deep low pressure system lies within the vicinity of Samoa. Most of strong winds and heavy rain impacted Tutuila early this morning. Tropical Disturbance 07F remains near Tuvalu approximately 1347km from Samoa. The active cloud band and strong to gusty winds will likely impacted Samoa later today into tonight as the active band of clouds and deep convections will slightly drift southward over the Samoan islands.

However, TD07F is still forecast to move southeast towards the island is highly likely to develop into a Tropical Depression within the next 24-48hours with low to moderate potential to develop into a Tropical cyclone.

Heavy rain with strong and gusty wind will affect the forecast zone tonight until Wednesday. Rough seas and developing high swells.

Potential Impacts:

Heavy downpours with poor visibility, strong and gusty winds with flying objects, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, strong river outflow and landslides, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Strong currents as well as rough seas and coastal inundation.

(The next severe weather information will be issued at 5:00 pm today)