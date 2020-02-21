Severe Weather Information Number Fifteen (15) – Tropical Depression 09F issued by the Samoa Meteorology Division at 5:00 am Friday 21st February 2020

…WIND WARNING FOR ALL OF SAMOA…

… HEAVY RAIN WARNING FOR SAMOA…

…FLOOD WARNING FOR ALL MAJOR RIVERS AND VULNERABLE AREAS…

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SAMOA…..

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL COASTAL WATERS…

Tropical Depression 09F (TD09F) currently impacts Samoa with associated heavy rain and damaging gusty winds. This system is expected to move southeast to the south of American Samoa and may develop into Tropical Cyclone Category 1 wind strength this afternoon. The potential for this system to develop into a Tropical Cyclone within the next 12-24hrs is moderate. Expect periods of heavy rain, damaging gusty winds and damaging heavy swells for this morning.

Another developing low pressure system was analyzed early this morning to the southeast of Tuvalu also predicted to move near the islands this evening with slight development and may bring similar weather conditions.

Potential Impacts:

Heavy downpours with poor visibility, strong and gusty winds with flying objects, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, strong river outflow and landslides, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Strong currents as well as rough seas and coastal inundation. Uproot breakable trees.

(The next severe weather information will be issued at 5:00 pm)