Severe Weather Information Number Eleven (11) – Developing tropical disturbance within the region issued by the Samoa Meteorology Division at 5:00am Wednesday 19th February 2020

…WIND WARNING FOR ALL OF SAMOA…

… HEAVY RAIN WARNING FOR SAMOA…

…FLOOD WARNING FOR ALL MAJOR RIVERS AND VULNERABLE AREAS…

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SAMOA…..

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL COASTAL WATERS…

An active cloudband currently lies over Samoa that is associated with an active convergence zone that is directing strong winds with higher gusts together with heavy rain. The aforementioned system will maintain severe weather conditions over the islands. Expect persistent strong and damaging winds torrential rain and damaging heavy swells.

Tropical Disturbance 07F locates to the West of Wallis and has a low to moderate potential to develop into a Tropical Cyclone within the next 24hours. The system is forecast to maintain its southeast movement with slight intensification.

Potential Impacts:

Heavy downpours with poor visibility, strong and gusty winds with flying objects, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, strong river outflow and landslides, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Strong currents as well as rough seas and coastal inundation. Uproot breakable trees.

(The next severe weather information will be issued at 5:00pm this evening)