Severe Weather Information Number Eight (8) for Tropical Depression (TD11F), 26 Feb 2019 [EN/SM]

ISSUED BY THE SAMOA METEOROLOGICAL DIVISION AT 5:00 AM TUESDAY 26th FEBRUARY 2019

HEAVY RAIN WARNING – WHOLE OF SAMOA FLOOD WARNING – VULNERABLE AREAS & ALL MAJOR RIVERS WIND ADVISORY – FOR ALL OF SAMOA

SMALL CRAFT AND ALIA BOATS ADVISORY – SAMOA COASTAL WATERS

Tropical Depression (TD11F) was located at about 310 km to the West of Asau or 400 km West of Apia at 2:00am early this morning. The potential for this system to develop into a Tropical Cyclone in the next 24-36 hours is HIGH. The system is forecast to continue slow moving southward from it’s current position. An active convergence zone which linked to TD11F will remain over the Islands with associated heavy rain and strong Northerly winds.

Impacts for Samoa:

Heavy rain and strong winds will affect most locations. Poor visibility, slippery roads, and low cloud on highlands. Flooding and landslides possible for low-lying and vulnerable areas. Increasing high swells and rough seas for mariners, and dangerous surf possible for coastal locations.

(The next severe weather information will be issued at 5:00pm today)