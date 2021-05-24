Secretary-General Urges Leaders in Samoa to Solve Political Situation through Dialogue

SG/SM/20739

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been following the developments since the 9 April general elections in Samoa. He urges the leaders in Samoa to find solutions to the current political situation through dialogue in the best interest of the people and institutions of Samoa.

The United Nations stands ready to provide support to Samoa if requested by the parties.

For information media. Not an official record.