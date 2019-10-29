Samoa, Tonga, Fiji – Measles outbreak (DG ECHO, UN agencies, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2019)

According to recent reports, there are 213 suspected and 15 confirmed cases of measles in Samoa, the majority of newly suspected cases have been on Upolu Island. The Samoan Ministry of Health has advised the public to get vaccinated against measles, which they can do in any health facility on the island.

Tonga is also experiencing an outbreak after a group of local high school rugby players contracted measles on a trip to Auckland, New Zealand. According to media reports, 68 suspected measles cases have already been reported this year but local health authorities have yet to confirm this number.

Fiji has warned its citizens travelling to Samoa, Tonga or New Zealand. Measles vaccines are free in Fiji in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease.