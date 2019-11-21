21 Nov 2019

Samoa, Tonga, Fiji – Measles outbreak (DG ECHO, governments, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original

The number of cases in the ongoing measles outbreak in the Pacific continues to rise. As of 20 November, there are 9 cases in Fiji, 251 cases in Tonga, and 716 cases in Samoa.

The governments of Tonga, Fiji and Samoa declared the measles outbreaks on 24 October, 7 and 15 November respectively.

The Samoan Ministry of Health (SMoH) issued a press release on 20 November providing details of the mass vaccination campaign due to start tomorrow in urban Apia and Leulomoega. Approximately 70,000 people are in the targeted groups for vaccination (children and infants aged 6 month to 19 year olds and non-pregnant women aged 20 to 35 years).

10 New Zealand Medical Assistance Team (NZMAT) members (including 2 doctors, 4 nurses and 2 logisticians) arrived in Apia today. This team will support operations at Leulumoega Rural District Hospital for an initial rotation of two weeks.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.