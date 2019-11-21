Samoa, Tonga, Fiji – Measles outbreak (DG ECHO, governments, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 November 2019)

The number of cases in the ongoing measles outbreak in the Pacific continues to rise. As of 20 November, there are 9 cases in Fiji, 251 cases in Tonga, and 716 cases in Samoa.

The governments of Tonga, Fiji and Samoa declared the measles outbreaks on 24 October, 7 and 15 November respectively.

The Samoan Ministry of Health (SMoH) issued a press release on 20 November providing details of the mass vaccination campaign due to start tomorrow in urban Apia and Leulomoega. Approximately 70,000 people are in the targeted groups for vaccination (children and infants aged 6 month to 19 year olds and non-pregnant women aged 20 to 35 years).

10 New Zealand Medical Assistance Team (NZMAT) members (including 2 doctors, 4 nurses and 2 logisticians) arrived in Apia today. This team will support operations at Leulumoega Rural District Hospital for an initial rotation of two weeks.