25 Jun 2018

Samoa National Logistics Workshop 10-11 May 2018

Report
from Logistics Cluster, Government of Samoa
Published on 25 Jun 2018
Overview

The two-day workshop in Apia, Samoa brought together Samoa National Logistic Unit (SLU) partners, to provide an overview of Regional Pacific Logistic Cluster activities to date,and to start developing and reviewing Samoa’s national logistics coordination tools and mechanisms. Topics included:

  • SLU Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)and Terms of Reference (ToR) to enhance National Logistics Cluster mechanismsConcept of Operations (ConOps)
  • Support in the development ofUnsolicited Bilateral Donations (UBDs) communications and Samoan-contextualised messaging
  • Expansion and implementation of the Provincial Logistics Capacity Assessment(P-LCA) project in Samoa. The P-LCA project was first piloted in Vanuatu in 2017.
  • Pacific Logistics Mapping (PALM) platform
  • Minimum Preparedness Actions (MPAs) to support the development of a coordinated national workplan

