30 Nov 2019

Samoa - Measles outbreak update (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
  • The Government of Samoa reports a total of 44 deaths and 3,357 cases of measles. There have been 208 new cases in the last 24 hours.
  • Vaccinations are ongoing and since 20 November a total of 54,046 individuals have been vaccinated.
  • The EUCPM was activated on 29 November based on the request for assistance from WHO.
  • In response to this request France has already sent a medical team, a Norwegian medical team will depart to Samoa on Sunday 1 December.
  • WHO is ensuring the coordination of international teams closely with the Ministry of Health. Vaccination and other public health measures are being scaled up.

