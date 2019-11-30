Samoa - Measles outbreak update (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Nov 2019 — View Original
- The Government of Samoa reports a total of 44 deaths and 3,357 cases of measles. There have been 208 new cases in the last 24 hours.
- Vaccinations are ongoing and since 20 November a total of 54,046 individuals have been vaccinated.
- The EUCPM was activated on 29 November based on the request for assistance from WHO.
- In response to this request France has already sent a medical team, a Norwegian medical team will depart to Samoa on Sunday 1 December.
- WHO is ensuring the coordination of international teams closely with the Ministry of Health. Vaccination and other public health measures are being scaled up.