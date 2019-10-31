Samoa – Measles outbreak (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 October 2019)
The Ministry of Health of Samoa has reported two measles-related deaths. As of 27 October, there are 314 suspected measles cases with 15 confirmed cases and 146 laboratory results pending. 56% (176) of the cases are children under-4. The government has closed all pre-schools to protect children under-5 from the virus.
A measles epidemic was declared in Samoa earlier this month and has also spread to Tonga, New Zealand and Australia.