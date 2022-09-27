Samoa: Humanitarian Coordination Structure (As of 28 June 2022)

The Disaster and Emergency Management Act of 2007 lays out the national framework, establishing the National Disaster Council (NDC) chaired by the Prime Minister at the strategic level, with the Disaster Advisory Committee (DAC) sitting under the NDC. The Act authorises the National Disaster Management Plan which outlines a sector approach where responding government agencies, civil society, private sector and development partners are coordinated by a dedicated sector coordination unit, of which there are currently 14. The Disaster Management Office works with each sector coordination unit to implement Disaster Risk Management objectives and to support them in executing the functions and responsibilities articulated in each sector plan. Sectors are supported by aligned clusters as per the global cluster system. Each sector is led by a national government ministry or authority.

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.