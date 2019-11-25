25 Nov 2019

Samoa, Fiji and Tonga - Measles outbreak (DG ECHO, WHO, UNICEF and media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
25 Nov 2019
  • The Government of Samoa has ordered compulsory vaccinations and a mass immunisation campaign is underway following the measles outbreak.
  • The government of Fiji confirmed 10 measles cases. According to the media, there were reports of shortages of the measles vaccine at health centres and clinics. A shipment of the vaccine was expected to arrive from India next week.
  • The Tonga Ministry of Health declared a measles outbreak on 22 October. The last outbreak of measles in Tonga was in 2010. As of 19 November, 310 cases of confirmed or suspected measles and no deaths have been recorded.
  • The low vaccination rate was one of the major causes of the epidemic.

