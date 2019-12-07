07 Dec 2019

ROK Government Decides to Extend 100,000 USD in Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Measles Outbreak in Samoa

Report
from Government of the Republic of Korea
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
  1. The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) will extend humanitarian assistance of 100,000 USD in cash through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help respond to the measles outbreak in the Independent State of Samoa.

° Amid the spread of measles across the country, the Samoan government declared a state of national emergency on November 15, 2019. As of December 5, the death toll has risen to 63, mostly children aged 0-5, and about 4,300 cases of measles have been recorded.

  1. The assistance from the ROK government is expected to help improve the critical health situation in Samoa and help resolve difficulties facing Samoans affected by the spread of measles.

  2. The ROK government will continue to take part in the international community’s efforts to prevent the spread of infectious diseases including measles, cholera and Ebola.

